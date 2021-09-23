Chris Sale Enjoys Red Sox Batters’ Run Support: ‘You Can’t Ask For More’

Red Sox batters have thrived on 'Sale Day'

by

Chris Sale is reaping the rewards of his teammates’ warm welcome.

The Boston Red Sox ace has received incredible run support in his starts during the 2021 season. Boston’s batters have scored 66 total runs on Sale’s seven starts, helping him amass a 5-0 record since August when he returned from two years on the sidelines due to Tommy John surgery.

“As a starting pitcher you can’t ask for more,” Sale told reporters Wednesday night in a video press conference, following the Red Sox’s 12-5 win over the New York Mets. “Our offense has been leading the way and if we can keep playing defense and keep throwing the ball, we can go a long way.”

Boston Sports Info provided this breakdown of the Red Sox’s run production in each of Sale’s starts.

Sale has started five games at Fenway Park, and five of his seven opponents have had losing records. It doesn’t require much baseball expertise to see why the Red Sox have won six out of those seven games.

The stakes only will increase, and opponents will be tougher to beat, especially if the Red Sox book a playoff spot. Red Sox Nation only can hope Sale continues to receive plenty of run support whenever he’s on the mound.

More Red Sox:

Chris Sale Enjoys Red Sox Batters’ Run Support: ‘You Can’t Ask For More’
New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

This Saints ‘Stat Of The Week’ About Bill Belichick, Patriots Is Remarkable
Denver Broncos mascot
Next Article

NFL Week 3 Picks: Why Tom Brady’s Bucs Could Come To Foxboro On Losing Note

Picked For You

Related