Chris Sale Hasn’t Missed A Step Since Return To Red Sox’s Rotation

Chris Sale is in midseason form.

The lanky Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher returned to the mound last month after roughly two years away due to Tommy John Surgery and hasn’t missed a beat.

Sale enters the Red Sox’s Labor Day clash with the Tampa Bay Rays sporting a 3-0 record across four starts to go along with a 2.53 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

