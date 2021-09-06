Chris Sale Hasn’t Missed A Step Since Return To Red Sox’s Rotation

Chris Sale is looking like himself on the mound

Chris Sale is in midseason form.

The lanky Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher returned to the mound last month after roughly two years away due to Tommy John Surgery and hasn’t missed a beat.

Sale enters the Red Sox’s Labor Day clash with the Tampa Bay Rays sporting a 3-0 record across four starts to go along with a 2.53 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

For more on his start to the season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

