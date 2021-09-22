Chris Sale Looks To Stay Perfect As Red Sox Go For Seventh Straight Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is looking to stay hot for the Boston Red Sox.

After an impressive 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night, the Red Sox look to extend their winning streak in the series finale Wednesday with Chris Sale taking the mound.

The lanky left-handed pitcher looks to build off of a 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles in his last appearance on Sep. 17.

Sale enters Wednesday night’s clash with New York sporting a perfect 4-0 record so far in 2021 with a 2.40 ERA and 31 strike outs across 30 innings pitched.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.