Christian Arroyo Won’t Return From COVID IL In Time To Join Red Sox On Road Trip

The next time the Red Sox see Christian Arroyo will be in Boston, at the very least.

Arroyo, who tested positive for the virus Aug. 29 after he was moved to the COVID-19 related injured list as a close contact of Kiké Hernández, will not be activated in time to join his team on their ongoing road trip. Manager Alex Cora told reporters the news pregame Sunday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Cora hasn’t been secretive about Arroyo’s status. On Friday, he said the infielder was working with doctors, and on Saturday said there were “a few things” the team needed to clear before he could return.

The Red Sox return home Friday, as they head to Seattle for a three-game series with the Mariners after finishing up their business with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

