Christian McCaffrey Injury: Here’s Play That Forced Panthers RB Out Of Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games last season, and he has exited a contest for the first time in 2021.

McCaffrey injured his hamstring in the second quarter of the Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans game on Thursday. According to FOX’s Erin Andrews, he is out the rest of the game.

The injury came as McCaffrey rushed to the outside, and as he attempted to make a move he visibly tweaked something.

Christian McCaffrey has been ruled OUT for the rest of #TNF with a hamstring injury, per FOX #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/ScfHUjMUSO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2021

Although he didn’t go tumbling down, it was clear something was amiss with the running back. He went to be evaluated in the blue medical tent, and after a short time went to the locker room. It did not take long for Andrews to report he was done for the game.

Last season, McCaffrey played in just three games because of ankle, shoulder and thigh injuries.