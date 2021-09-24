Christian McCaffrey Injury: Here’s Play That Forced Panthers RB Out Of Game

A brutal break

by

Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games last season, and he has exited a contest for the first time in 2021.

McCaffrey injured his hamstring in the second quarter of the Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans game on Thursday. According to FOX’s Erin Andrews, he is out the rest of the game.

The injury came as McCaffrey rushed to the outside, and as he attempted to make a move he visibly tweaked something.

Although he didn’t go tumbling down, it was clear something was amiss with the running back. He went to be evaluated in the blue medical tent, and after a short time went to the locker room. It did not take long for Andrews to report he was done for the game.

Last season, McCaffrey played in just three games because of ankle, shoulder and thigh injuries.

More NFL:

Sam Darnold Looking Sharp With Panthers Has People Dunking On Jets
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Ducks Question About Replacing Drew Bledsoe 20 Years Ago
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold
Next Article

Sam Darnold Looking Sharp With Panthers Has People Dunking On Jets

Picked For You

Related