How Connor Seabold Fared In First WooSox Start After Red Sox Debut

Last weekend, Connor Seabold was the saving grace for a Red Sox rotation that was struggling through a COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, he was a steady anchor for the WooSox in a shutout victory.

Seabold, who was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester shortly after his major league debut, returned to the rotation for Triple-A Worcester against the Syracuse Mets. He lasted five innings, scattering five hits while also striking out five.

The outing brought his season ERA down to 3.28 through 52 1/3 innings.

Seabold allowed two runs on three hits in his first major league outing against the White Sox on Sept. 11. The rookie explained postgame he didn’t think he performed at his best, but you’ve got to give him credit for shaking off the nerves of arriving to The Show in the midst of a near-crisis roster situation.

Currently ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the system by MLB.com, you have to imagine Seabold will factor into the Red Sox’s long-term plans sooner rather than later.