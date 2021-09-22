Conor McGregor’s Honorary First Pitch At Cubs Game Was Hilariously Bad

The MMA fighter is better in an octagon than a diamond

by

Conor McGregor looks a lot more comfortable in the octagon compared to the diamond.

The Irish MMA fighter has been recovering from the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier back in July, but took some time to try out another sport in the mean time.

McGregor on Tuesday night threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field ahead of the Chicago Cubs game against the Minnesota Twins. And maybe he can blame it on some instability in his footing, but this one missed the zone by just a tad.

Well, you can usually look to McGregor for a good laugh — even if it’s just because his outrageousness. This applies.

