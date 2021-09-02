Could Texans Pursue Free Agent Cam Newton? Nick Caserio Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

In wake of the NFL’s roster cutdown day Tuesday, Cam Newton now is on the job hunt.

Newton was released by the Patriots, who in turn made the decision to go with rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. Despite a forgettable debut (and only) season in New England, Newton reportedly drew immediate interest from at least one team upon hitting the open market.

It’s unclear if the Texans are among the teams that plan to kick the tires on Newton, but Houston general manager Nick Caserio on Wednesday didn’t rule out a pursuit of the 2015 league MVP.

“We’re always going to look at what’s out there, alternative-wise,” Caserio told reporters, per Sports Illustrated. “If there’s a player that we feel can make sense for our team, we’ll consider it.”

The Texans’ quarterback situation, obviously, is all over the place due to Deshaun Watson, who wants out of Houston but is dealing with ongoing legal troubles. The Texans also roster rookie Davis Mills, who was drafted in the third round this past spring.

But Houston might find some stability in Tyrod Taylor, who’s expected to be under center Week 1. Taylor isn’t going to light the world on fire, but he’s a fairly sure-handed veteran who limits mistakes. The 11th-year pro isn’t as much of a threat with his legs as Newton, but the Texans might believe he’s a better fit overall than the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

As for where Newton is most likely to end up, at least one sportsbook has the Dallas Cowboys as the odds-on favorite to bring in the 32-year-old.