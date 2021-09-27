Cowboys-Eagles Betting Preview: Trends, Props & Pick Before NFC East Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

Say what you must about the NFC East, but one thing you can’t say is the division’s games are rarely entertaining.

And all you need to do is think back to the Week 2 edition of “Thursday Night Football” between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants for proof.

Now, though, it will be the division’s other two rivals. Dak Prescott and the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys will host Jalen Hurts and the 1-1 Philadelphia Eagles during “Monday Night Football” in a Week 3 game that should prove every bit as intriguing.

Here’s our betting preview ahead of Cowboys-Eagles with betting lines and props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)

Total: 51.5

BETTING TRENDS

The Cowboys enter their game 2-0 against the spread. Dallas kept it close with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and benefited from a game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Dallas is 1-1 against the total this season.

Dating back to the 2020 campaign, the Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games against Philadelphia, too.