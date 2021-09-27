Cowboys-Eagles Betting Preview: Trends, Props & Pick Before NFC East Clash

Say what you must about the NFC East, but one thing you can’t say is the division’s games are rarely entertaining.
And all you need to do is think back to the Week 2 edition of “Thursday Night Football” between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants for proof.
Now, though, it will be the division’s other two rivals. Dak Prescott and the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys will host Jalen Hurts and the 1-1 Philadelphia Eagles during “Monday Night Football” in a Week 3 game that should prove every bit as intriguing.
Here’s our betting preview ahead of Cowboys-Eagles with betting lines and props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)
Total: 51.5
BETTING TRENDS
The Cowboys enter their game 2-0 against the spread. Dallas kept it close with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and benefited from a game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Dallas is 1-1 against the total this season.
Dating back to the 2020 campaign, the Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games against Philadelphia, too.
The Eagles, on the other hand, are 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 against the total this season. The Eagles have had a hard time beating the total dating back to last season as the Under has cashed in nine of the last 12 games for Philadelphia.
The Under also has won out in six of Philadelphia’s last nine games against the Cowboys.
Additionally, Dallas and Philly have split the season series each of past two years with the home team taking all four meetings.
PROPS
First-half line, total
Dallas -3, 25.5
First touchdown scorer
Ezekiel Elliot +650
CeeDee Lamb +850
Amari Cooper +900
Jalen Hurts +1000
Miles Sanders +1000
Tony Pollard +1100
DeVonta Smith +1200
Passing yards
Dak Prescott over/under 301.5
Jalen Hurts over/under 243.5
Rushing yards
Ezekiel Elliot over/under 61.5
Miles Sanders over/under 60.5
Jalen Hurts over/under 54.5
Tony Pollard over/under 33.5
Dak Prescott over/under 12.5
Receiving yards
CeeDee Lamb over/under 84.5
Amari Cooper over/under 74.5
DeVonta Lamb over/under 61.5
Jalen Reagor over/under 40.5
Dallas Goedert over/under 33.5
PICK: Dallas -0.5 after first quarter (+105)
Admittedly, we’re of the belief we need to keep this first-quarter prop going after cashing in twice on it already this season. We called the Panthers -0.5 (-110) against the Texans on “Thursday Night Football” and did the same for “Sunday Night Football” during Week 2 by taking Chiefs -1 (+105) against the Ravens.
The Cowboys have the potential to come start off strong in their regular-season opener at Jerry World. Dallas scored one first-quarter touchdown against the Bucs defense and took a 14-3 lead over the Chargers after the first quarter — both games which came on the road. Conversely, the Eagles have scored a combine 10 points in the opening 15 minutes this season.
And getting the home team, who is a three-point favorite at the half, at plus-money makes it a very enticing bet.