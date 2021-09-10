Cowboys Experience Offensive Pass Interference Déjà Vu In Loss To Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Offensive pass interference now has haunted the Dallas Cowboys for two straight Week 1 games.

The first time was in 2020 when Dallas opened its season against the Los Angeles Rams when Michael Gallup was called for OPI, resulting in a 10-yard penalty and repeat third down. The Cowboys ended up losing 20-17.

The latest case came Thursday night in the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chris Godwin appeared to push off Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the final minute as Lewis was knocked to the ground.

Should this have been OPI?

pic.twitter.com/fdDJ7shq6C — PFF (@PFF) September 10, 2021

Godwin’s reception set up Ryan Succop for the game-winning field goal after three straight incompletions from Brady.

So, the Cowboys got called for OPI in 2020, and didn’t get the call in 2021. What’s next for 2022’s Week 1? Well, we’ll see if it will be three straight years of tough luck for the Cowboys.