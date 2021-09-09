And so it begins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

The teams will meet Thursday night in Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium in the opening game of the 2021 NFL season. The Week 1 clash pits the Bucs, reigning Super Bowl champions, against a Cowboys squad that is desperate to return to the NFL’s biggest stage for the first time since 1996.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, 44, is the oldest player in the NFL by four-plus years but he remains the most-successful player in the sport. Can he lead Tampa to the promised land again? Tune in, as their journey begins.

Here’s when and how to watch Cowboys versus Buccaneers.

When: Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | Peacock