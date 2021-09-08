NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun have extended their win streak to 10 games.

With a dominant 83-56 win over the Dallas Wings, where they held there opponent to just 25 points at halftime, the Sun improve to 22-6 on the season, building even more momentum for their playoff push. The Wings, meanwhile, fall to 12-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner, to this point, have done most of the heavy lifting to this point.

But with the playoffs clinched and the best record in the NBA, Connecticut has a margin of error to allow some other players some more opportunity in scoring. Of course, the two All-Stars contributed against Dallas, but their defense was so dominant that a lot of bench players were able to get involved.

If the reserves can get hot, there’s no stopping the Sun.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brionna Jones continues her campaign for the WNBA’s most improved player. She led the Sun in scoring en route to a dominant first half with 14 points and seven rebounds. By the end of the game she had recorded an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double with three steals and a block!

— Briann January has been a consistent defensive player all season, but has had her share offensive breakout games, too. Tuessay was one, as she finished with 13 points, three assists a steal and a block.