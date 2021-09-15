NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Connecticut Sun serious with their latest injury report?

Less than one year after getting surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon — nine months to be exact — Alyssa Thomas is listed as probable for Connecticut’s matchup with the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

The former All-Defensive First Teamer hasn’t played in the WNBA all season, but miraculously has been with the team making promising progress.

“It’s day-to-day, but she had a good practice again today,” coach Curt Miller said, via Jackie Powell. “Put it this way. We are very optimistic.”

Last year, Thomas averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds (third in WNBA), 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals (first in WNBA).

It was only in January that Thomas underwent surgery after returning from playing overseas with a torn Achilles. But modern medicine apparently continues to advance, and the forward is poised to add to the league’s best defense.

