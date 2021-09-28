NESN Logo Sign In

To say the Connecticut Sun have dominated this season would be doing a disservice to the them, and they continued to show why they have one of the best teams in the WNBA.

Head coach Curt Miller, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones all took home yearly awards. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone given the success each has brought to the Sun.

Miller was named the WNBA’s Coach of the Year thanks to a 26-6 record and a franchise-best win percentage at .813. He also took home Coach of the Month for September and August.

Jonquel Jones, who has been a force on the court for the Sun this season, is this year’s MVP. The star forward averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. She shot 51.5% from the field and was named the AP’s WNBA MVP.

Brionna Jones, meanwhile, was named the Most Improved Player for the season and it’s easy to see why. She averaged no more than 10 minutes per game throughout her first three WNBA seasons. But when Jonquel Jones traveled to Europe to compete in the FIBA Women?s EuroBasket 2021 in France, it was Brionna Jones who stepped up in her absence. She also amassed a career-high 34 points against the Indiana Fever on July 1, and took home an Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award.

The Sun begin their playoff run Tuesday night when they take on the Chicago Sky in a best-of-five series. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.