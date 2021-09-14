Dak Prescott Sent Message To Tom Brady After Cowboys’ Loss To Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Dak Prescott is confident the reigning Super Bowl champions haven’t seen the last of the Cowboys this season.

There are no moral victories in the NFL, but Dallas should be beyond encouraged by its Week 1 performance. Prescott and Co. rolled into Tampa Bay and played well on both sides of the ball, and it took a last-minute, game-winning drive from Tom Brady for the Bucs to come out on top.

Prescott and Brady met on the Raymond James Stadium turf after the game, and their exchange included more than basic pleasantries.

Here is a transcript of the brief conversation, per a clip shared by NFL Films.

Prescott: Hey, man. Hell of a game, brother.

Brady: Hey, big boy. Good playing, man. You played great.

Prescott: Appreciate it, man.