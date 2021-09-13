NESN Logo Sign In

Nelson Agholor put things in the proper perspective after Damien Harris fumbled away the New England Patriots’ season opener.

Harris coughed up the ball inside the 10-yard line with his team driving for at least a game-leading field goal late in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Dolphins recovered, ran out the clock and won a game they probably should have lost.

After the game, Agholor, who had a fine Patriots debut, offered this advice to Harris:

“He is a guy that understands the game of football, so I don’t really have to tell him anything because he works so hard,” Agholor told reporters. “I think he is a great football player and if it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t have even been in that situation. He ran the ball so well and I will let the coaches coach him on those responsibilities and as his teammate, I just continue to tell him, I love the way he runs and how hard he plays.”

Nelson Agholor Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/qr93rIN8WK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 13, 2021

Veteran running back James White provided a similar sentiment, and Harris himself said all the right things about what probably is his worst moment as a pro thus far.

Still, that kind of mistake can’t happen again, especially for a team with such a slim margin for error. The Patriots can’t afford to give any games away.