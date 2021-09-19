Damien Harris Rumbles To One Of Best TD Runs In Recent Patriots History

NESN Logo Sign In

The sting from his Week 1 fumble likely will linger quite a while for Damien Harris, regardless of whatever he says.

However, the Patriots running back found a bit of redemption Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Harris rumbled his way to one of the best touchdown runs in recent Patriots history. The third-year back broke multiple tackles before being helped into the end zone by his New England teammates.

The 26-yard scamper gave the Patriots a 19-3 lead over the Jets.

Unfortunately for New England, Nick Folk failed to convert the extra-point attempt.