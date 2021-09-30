NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak met with reporters Thursday for the first time since announcing the tragic death of his 6-day old son Viggo Rohl Pastrnak.

Pastrnak’s girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, and the Boston Bruins winger made the announcement on Instagram in June and asked for privacy as they navigated “heartbreaking times.”

The top-liner shared a statement Thursday after training camp.

“On behalf of myself and my girlfriend Rebecca, we just want to thank everybody from our whole family to my teammates, our players and the whole organization and all the fans for the support,” Pastrnak told reporters.

“It’s been a tough time we’re going through and still going through. Obviously we have your support, guys, so that goes to you guys as well. For all the support around the league and the fans, from my family and her family, we thank you so much. We are excited to start the season off and I can’t wait for tonight’s game.”

Pastrnak will make his preseason debut for the Bruins on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.