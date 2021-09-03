NESN Logo Sign In

ORIGINAL STORY: The Patriots have lost one of the founding fathers of their dynasty, as reports circulated Friday morning that former New England wide receiver David Patten has died at age 47.

Details surrounding Patten’s reported death weren’t immediately clear, but former Patriots teammates Richard Seymour, Joe Andruzzi, Damien Woody and Matt Chatham were among those who paid tribute via Twitter.

“heartbroken (broken heart emoji) great man of God? lost for words – David Patten? (praying hands emoji),” Seymour tweeted, while also sharing a photo of Patten’s touchdown catch in the Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXVI win over the then-St. Louis Rams.

Andruzzi shared the same photo and tweeted, “So sorry for the loss of a great friend and teammate. Prayers to his entire family. God bless (praying hands emoji and heart emoji).”

Woody shared a different photo of Patten in a Patriots uniform while tweeting, “Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known?.prayers to David Patten’s family (praying hands emoji) #Patriots.”

This just sucks. David Patten was the perfect teammate. You can?t talk about DP without mentioning his faith?they?re one & the same. He was such a positive influence on *so* many people, tweets won?t do him justice. The world lost OOTG. Love & prayers to his family ? — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 3, 2021

Patten spent four seasons with the Patriots from 2001 to 2004, winning three Super Bowl titles as New England formed its dynasty in the early days of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.