The Boston Red Sox had a positive development regarding their COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, as there were no new cases to report before the day’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Instead, manager Alex Cora revealed that the sidelined players “are feeling better,” and perhaps no one more so than Kiké Hernández.

“He feels like he’s close to 100 percent,” Cora said before Thursday’s game. “We’ll see what happens in the upcoming days.”

Hernández was the first Red Sox player to test positive. His result was made public Friday, and the Red Sox have spent the days since then working through the fallout. At this point, 11 people are affected by the outbreak, with eight positive tests and three close contacts.

Cora also said Christian Arroyo was “feeling better too” after getting a chance to rest. Overall, Cora portrayed that the situation for those who were feeling the effects of the virus was improving.

“They’re OK,” he said. “Now we’ve just got to be patient.”

The Red Sox have managed in the days since the outbreak began, with everything culminating Wednesday when they edged past the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for a 3-2 victory. What’s left of the Red Sox will look to make it two in a row with the series finale Thursday, but getting Hernández — and everyone else — back sooner rather than later would be a boost all-around.