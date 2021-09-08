NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame class finally was inducted Wednesday after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the ceremony last year.

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller all deservedly earned their place in baseball history, and even though it’s a day to look back and reminisce about your career, Jeter still has a bone to pick with one particular writer.

The New York Yankees legendary shortstop was left off the ballot by one person. The other 396 voters voted for Jeter to get in on the first go around, but that one vote kept him from being a unanimous decision. His former teammate, Mariano Rivera, was the first-ever unanimous selection.

Of course, at the end of the day it doesn’t matter considering it didn’t impact Jeter’s chances at getting his plaque in Cooperstown. But that didn’t stop him from taking a shot at the writer during his speech.

“Thank you to the baseball writers — all but one of you — who voted for me,” Jeter said in front of a packed crowd.

"Thank you to the baseball writers… all but one of you" ? pic.twitter.com/79hShQ5p3w — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 8, 2021

Some things we just can’t let go of. But hey, now Jeter forever is enshrined among the baseball greats.