Derrick Henry Sends Darius Leonard Airborne With Monster Hit Stick

Another day, another reminder that Derrick Henry is a freak of nature on the football field.

The two-time defending NFL rushing yardage king showed off his brute strength late in the second quarter of the Titans’ Week 3 matchup with the AFC South rival Colts. Henry hauled in a screen pass from Ryan Tannehill and bolted about 10 yards before he was met by Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard. The two-time first-team All Pro didn’t stand a chance, as Henry knocked him off his feet with a shoulder-to-shoulder hit.

You can check out the latest addition to Henry’s highlight reel in the video here.

At this point, we’re not sure how opposing defensive players don’t feel completely helpless going up against the 6-foot-3, 247-pound back.