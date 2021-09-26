Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans Update Asking Price For Star QB

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve long known Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, but a trade for the superstar quarterback hasn’t seemed likely for multiple reasons.

The Texans reportedly weren’t even entertaining offers for Watson upon his initial trade request. And even after opening up to the idea, Houston’s asking price for the 26-year-old was too rich for the blood of most teams across the NFL.

But according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Texans have eased up on their demands for Watson.

“…Deshaun Watson’s made it clear he does not want to play for the Houston Texans,” Glazer said. “But it’s interesting because while we went into this season, the Texans were not really fielding phone calls. They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer — more than six draft picks. They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes, wanted more. However, I was told this past week their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

Glazer also pointed out that Watson, as of now, would be able to play right away if traded for. Despite his ongoing legal battles, Watson is not on the commissioner’s exempt list nor is he facing any other kind of punishment from the league.

As far as potential suitors go, Glazer believes the Miami Dolphins are an “obvious” target.