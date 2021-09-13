Devin McCourty Admits It Was ‘Awkward’ Facing Brother In Patriots-Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a strange day for the McCourty family.

Devin and Jason, who spent the last three seasons as teammates in New England, came out on opposite sides of the scoreboard, with the Patriots suffering a season-opening loss to the Dolphins. In fact, Jason made one of Miami’s biggest plays in the upset victory.

(As Patriots fans learned during Super Bowl LIII, Jason McCourty has a penchant for delivering important pass breakups.)

While speaking with reporters Monday, Devin opened up about facing his twin brother.

“It was awkward,” he said. “I think, because of the time we spent last three years and how much football we’ve talked over the last three years of how we play things and how we do things. So, it kind of was in sync — it was great. And just watching him out there on the other side was different. But it was a lot of fun, seeing him out there competing.

“But I’m happy I don’t have to play against my twin brother every week.”

So, which team enjoyed the McCourty family’s allegiances at Gillette Stadium?