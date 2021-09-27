Did Dennis Schröder Take Shot At Lakers While Addressing $84 Million Extension?

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Schröder got dragged by NBA Twitter after signing with the Boston Celtics in free agency thanks to rumors that he turned down a massive extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now that the guard has spoken on the matter himself, it appears social media may have just taken a report and ran with it.

Schröder this offseason signed a $5.9 million deal with Boston, but at NBA media day on Monday, was asked about an $84 million extension offered to him during last season.

The offer may not have been as concrete as it was made out to be, though.

“At the end of the day, I never had that contract in front of me,” Schröder said over Zoom from the Celtics practice facility. “They wanted to talk, and at the end of the day, me and my agent decided not to sign that contract. For me, personally, I’ve got to be comfortable in the environment I?m in. I love the Lakers organization and they did some great things. But it?s just business.”

Schröder acknowledged it was a difficult decision to leave a team with two of the best players in the world, but he didn’t feel he was a good fit alongside them.

“I don?t think I fit in 100%,” Schröder said. “You play with LeBron and (Anthony Davis), two of the best players in the NBA, I don?t think I gave them everything that I bring to the table.”