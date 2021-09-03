NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez is in the zone right now.

The lefty has had an up-and-down season for the Boston Red Sox after missing the entire 2020 season due to complications with COVID-19, but is heating up at the perfect time.

Rodriguez is 2-0 over his last two starts against the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays and has allowed just three earned runs across 13 innings pitched. Over that span Rodriguez has struck out eight batters while only walking two.

The 28-year-old’s hot stretch couldn’t have come at a better time as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak and tight postseason race ahead of them.

Rodriguez recorded arguably his finest outing of the 2021 season Thursday night as he shut down the Rays across six innings pitched and didn’t allow a run.

For more on the left-handed pitcher’s recent performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Heat Zone.