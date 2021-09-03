NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez is happy to be pitching the way the Boston Red Sox have come to expect, and the fact Thursday’s outing came in a crucial spot makes it all the better.

Rodriguez threw six scoreless innings at Tropicana Field as the Red Sox salvaged a series split against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. And in doing so, one night after ace Chris Sale helped Boston to a victory, the Red Sox head back to Fenway Park after compiling a winning record on their seven-game road trip.

Rodriguez expressed his enthusiasm after the game. And despite throwing seven innings in a win over the Cleveland Indians just last week, the left-hander felt better Thursday than he has after any other start.

“I feel like that’s been my best start of the season, that’s the way I feel today,” Rodriguez said on a postgame video conference. “Velocity-wise, control-wise, body-wise, everything. I feel like that’s been the best start of my season.”

Rodriguez struck out six batters while showing an improved velocity with his fastball-cutter mix. He needed just 82 pitches to get through six innings, depicting his efficiency, as well. Rodriguez came out for the seventh but was pulled after allowing a leadoff walk and single. He finished throwing 56 of his 94 pitches for strikes before Garrett Richards closed the door with three innings in relief.

“Like I said, today was one of those days, for the first time in the whole season, I felt like completely me,” Rodriguez said. “Location, the cutter, the changeup, the curveball, everything, the four-seam. I felt like for the first time I felt good with it all.

“That’s how I want to feel the rest of the season, especially as we try to make it to the playoffs. But like I said … everything was just perfect, you know?”