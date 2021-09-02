Enjoy Video Of Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel Taking Pot Shots At Each Other

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel spent years together on the New England Patriots, but they’ve since become adversaries.

Or something like that.

Brady, of course, now is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Vrabel is the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The two teams had joint practices together last week, which allowed for Brady and Vrabel to see each other once again.

And in some behind-the-scenes footage shared by the Bucs, you get to see Brady and Vrabel just viciously (but obviously jokingly) rip one another.

Among the highlights:

“Mike is kind of an (expletive) if you get to know him,” Brady cracked. “He went to Ohio State, obviously I don’t like him. … Physically, he’s really declined to a pretty sad state.”

Then, while Vrabel was addressing the Buccaneers defense, he launched a harpoon at his former teammate.