ESPN Delivers Bold Prediction For Dolphins-Patriots Week 1 Game

NESN Logo Sign In

A new era in Foxboro begins Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones will make his first regular-season NFL start when the Patriots host the Dolphins for a Week 1 showdown. While there are reasons for optimism for Jones in his New England debut, ESPN believes the rookie quarterback is in store for a long day against Miami.

And speaking of first-year players, the Worldwide Leader expects the Dolphins’ top 2021 draft pick to put together a big performance against the Patriots.

“The Dolphins’ defense led the league in turnovers forced last season and will rudely welcome Jones to the NFL this year, holding him under 220 passing yards with a pair of interceptions,” Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote. “On the other side of the ball, rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle will record 75 total yards and his first career touchdown.”

Bettors could rake in a nice profit if the second portion of ESPN’s bold prediction comes to fruition. Waddle is a +330 anytime touchdown bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.