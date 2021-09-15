ESPN Predicts Where Celtics Will Finish In NBA’s Eastern Conference

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have their work cut out for them yet again.

The Eastern Conference has gotten much more competitive in the last few years, with the Milwaukee Bucks winning a title, the Brooklyn Nets emerging as the latest super team and the Miami Heat bringing in a lot of interesting players this offseason.

But more often than not, the Celtics are in the mix.

ESPN recently came out with its Eastern Conference projections for the 2021-22 season, and had Boston landing the sixth seed, finishing at 45-37.

Questionably in front of Boston? Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Everything for the 76ers is contingent on an anticipated trade to get Ben Simmons out of there. And realistically, it’s hard to imagine a deal that makes Philadelphia better than the team Boston. When it comes to Atlanta, we’re forgetting about the need to defend and do more than rip half court shots.

Anyway, here’s their full list: