Ex-Patriot Counters Cam Newton After Mac Jones’ Impressive Debut

Cam Newton last week made it clear he was caught off guard when the Patriots released him, as he didn’t believe Mac Jones actually beat him out for the starting quarterback job.

But after watching Jones’ NFL debut, former New England safety Brandon Meriweather has a tough time believing Newton.

Meriweather recently joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” and put the Patriots’ quarterback decision into simple terms. The 2007 first-round pick also featured Jones within a pretty significant comparison.

“I don’t think Cam got bamboozled at all,” Meriweather said, as transcribed by Patriots Wire. “I think Cam lost the battle. Mac Jones looked like the prototype Patriots quarterback. He looked like a young Tom Brady. When Cam missed them days, they actually got a chance to watch Mac Jones and people love what they see.”

There was a lot to love from what Jones showcased against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Alabama product displayed poise beyond his years and had clear control of the offense. Jones also came very close to leading a go-ahead drive later in the fourth quarter against a solid defense.

Jones will try to stay on his upward trajectory Sunday when the Patriots visit the AFC East rival New York Jets.