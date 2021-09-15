Fabian Lysell Getting Chance To Make Strong Impression With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, Fabian Lysell is in North America.

The Boston Bruins selected the Swede in the first round of the 2021 Draft earlier this offseason. He was unable to attend development camp in August, but now is taking part in rookie camp and headlines the Bruins’ Prospects Challenge roster.

Rookie camp is just one day in, but it hasn’t taken long for Lysell to make an impression. He always was lauded as an offensively gifted player who has skating so good it’ll make you laugh.

And, to borrow a term from Cam Newton, he seems to have a good aura.

“The second he stepped on the ice, he has a presence to him,” new Providence Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel said. “And yeah, he can skate, obviously he has a great skill set.”

Once the Bruins youngsters get back from Buffalo, who knows what’s next for Lysell. He has signed his entry-level contract and likely take part in training camp, at which point a plan will need to be developed for him. He’s only 18, and he could play juniors for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants or go straight to the AHL with the Providence Bruins.

Lysell emphasized that he’s just focusing on the next few days, and beyond that he’ll deal with whatever is next.