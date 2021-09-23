Fantasy Football Deep Dive: Advanced Stats Helping Build Week 3 Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to set your fantasy football lineup for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL campaign, and we’ve uncovered some advanced statistics that may help you evaluate your starting lineup.

We examined advanced fantasy football stats from SportRadar and used the nitty-gritty to make the case for players who could be in line for a big week and others who probably are best left on the bench based on the matchup. Of note, all stats included represent full-point PPR fantasy football leagues.

Here are a few players who should invoke confidence:

Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

The Texans receiver is second in the league in targeted air yards (151.5 per game) and tied for fifth with 10.5 targets per game. Cooks also has four explosive plays of 16 yards or more in the first two games, with the most in the league being six of such plays. Cooks is tallying 1.95 points per target as seeing 33% of the team’s targets. It’s also worth mentioning that the first time Davis Mills took the field this season, he made half of his completions to Cooks. It’ll be interesting to see as the opposing Panthers are prone to pressuring the quarterback with sacks on 14.5% of defensive snaps.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has put together a strong start to the season with a pair of receiving touchdowns in his first two games. He’s also been a focal point in the Ravens’ passing game seeing team-high 29% of targets ahead of teammate Sammy Watkins (24%). He’s gaining an average of 8.3 yards per catch with five explosive receptions of 16 or more yards. His 3.28 fantasy points per touch ranks him ahead of Adam Thielen, Mike Williams and the aforementioned Cooks. Brown now goes up against a Detroit defense which allows the fourth-worst completion percentage with 12 big plays (10-yard rushes, 20-yard receptions) allowed in two games.

And here are a few others you may want to leave on the sideline:

Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

The first-year Jets wideout is attracting just 18.5% of the team’s targets (six targets per game) and then proceeding to drop 12.5% of the balls thrown his way. His 32.5 air yards per game ranks him in a tie for 49th among receivers with just one catch of 20 or more yards this season. It won’t get any easier in Week 3 against a Broncos’ defense which blitzes at a nearly 24% clip while allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete a league-worst 51% of passes.