Fantasy Football Fallout: How Gus Edwards, Ravens Injuries Impact Lineups

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards seemed in line for a breakout campaign.

Unfortunately for both Ravens fans, as well as fantasy football owners, his season-ending injury Thursday marked the latest devastating blow to Baltimore. Edwards reportedly suffered a torn ACL just days before the Ravens kicked off their 2021 season.

Edwards is the third (!!) Ravens running back to suffer a season-ending injury. J.K. Dobbins previously suffered a season-ending injury Aug. 29 before Justice Hill reportedly tore his Achilles on Sept. 6. Baltimore, almost unfathomably, has lost three running backs in a matter of a week and a half.

And while it obviously starts at the running back position in fantasy football, the blows don’t seem to have stopped there. Three-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters reportedly suffered a season-ending injury within minutes of Edwards on Thursday. It makes a formidable defense entering 20201 a bit less appealing given the fact Peters, Baltimore’s second star cornerback, provided depth in the secondary.

Well, what’s it all mean for your fantasy football team?

Edwards’ injury is a major blow. There’s no other way to put it. We’re talking about a player that was probably seen by many owners as a solid RB2, or at the very least, a strong flex play in a loaded running back group.

Ty’Son Williams, who was No. 2 on the depth chart before the injury to Edwards, likely jumps atop Baltimore’s depth chart. Trenton Cannon, who was No. 3, will provide depth with Le’Veon Bell and now Devonta Freeman. Freeman reportedly was signed to Baltimore’s practice squad Thursday with the expectation he’ll join the 53-man roster. Williams certainly is worthy of a roster spot in what is a run-heavy offense. Getting ahead of the curve and picking up Bell, at least until we see how it plays out, probably wouldn’t be the worst idea, either. Obviously, the situation will continue to unfold, but chances are by then these players won’t be available on the waiver wire (if they still are).