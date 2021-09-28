Fantasy Football Reaction: Week 3 Winners, Losers And Surprises

NESN Logo Sign In

Another week is in the books and there was both plenty to like and dislike for fantasy football owners.

Perhaps Alvin Kamara helped you bounce back in a big way after the New Orleans Saints running back was rather pedestrian in Week 2. Or perhaps you benefitted from the most recent strong performance from Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams, who has entered must-start territory after three weeks.

Here is our latest rundown of winners, losers and surprises from Week 3 of the fantasy football season. Of note, all data and statistics included are based on full-point PPR scoring and according to SportRadar.

Winners

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

If you either elevated Mattison from your bench or inserted him into the lineup after putting in a waiver claim, you were not left disappointed. Dalvin Cook’s backup put together a performance Cook, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, would have been proud of. He had with a league-high 32 touches against the Seattle Seahawks and finished with 23 fantasy points on 0.72 points per touch.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Jackson roasted the Buccaneers secondary in LA’s 34-24 win. The aging speedster averaged seven points per touch (!!) and 4.20 points per target (five). The Rams wideout ranked in the top 10 receivers in air yards per catch (18.7) and was fourth in yards gained after the catch — an average of 21.33 yards. His three catches for 120 yards and one 75-yard touchdown earned him 21 fantasy points.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo’s QB1 absolutely shredded the Washington Football Team for a one-sided Week 3 win. The Football Team, which was thought to have one of the better defenses in the NFL this season, pressured Allen 32.6% of the time while blitzing 16.3% of the time. It allowed Allen to throw four passes of 20 or more yards while 35 of his 43 passes (third best) were deemed catchable. He also reset the chains by throwing first downs on 46.5% of his attempts (second best) while his 9.4 air yards per attempt ranked seventh this week.

Losers

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Chubb’s day would have been a lot better had he found the end zone, but that was not in the cards. Instead, Chubb, who entered Week 3 as Yahoo Sports’ fourth-ranked running back, finished the week as the 141st player at the position in points per touch (0.38). The hard-running Chubb broke just one tackle against the Bears defense while gaining 76% of his yards before contract.