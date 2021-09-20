Fantasy Football Reaction: Week 2 Winners, Losers And Surprises

NESN Logo Sign In

There were a handful of NFL games that came down to the wire in Week 2, but hopefully that wasn’t the case for your fantasy football matchup.

If you continued to benefit from Kyler Murray playing video-game mode, chances are you were in the driver’s seat. But if you started the Washington Football Team’s defense, well, you probably didn’t get off to the best start and could be staring down your first loss of the season.

Here are our biggest winners, losers and surprises from Week 2 of the fantasy football season. Of note, all data and statistics included are based on full-point PPR scoring and according to SportRadar.

Winners

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Lockett dominated for a second straight week as the Seattle wideout recorded 3.98 points per touch on eight receptions (31.84 fantasy points). It was the highest point-per-touch average for any receiver with six or more touches. He also averaged 16.18 yards per target as he caught eight of the 11 balls thrown his way for 178 yards — 112 air yards, 66 after the catch — with one touchdown.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

The two-time rushing champion recorded 1.16 points per touch on 41 (!!) touches against the Seattle Seahawks (47.7 points). Henry recorded first downs on 25.7% of his rushing attempts while also getting involved in the passing game as he recorded 0.92 points per target (six catches on six targets). He finished with 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 44-year-old quarterback ranked third among signal-callers with three passes of 20 or more air yards during a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons. And Brady completed 50% of those passes while throwing for more touchdowns (five) than any other quarterback this week. Sixty-six percent of the passes Brady threw were deemed catchable, in the top half of signal-callers who threw at least 30 balls. Oh yeah, and five touchdowns is five touchdowns in fantasy football.

Losers

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City?s typical game-breaker was far from that during a high-scoring loss to the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.” Hill recorded just 1.10 points per target (four targets) for merely 4.4 fantasy points. He was held to a modest 4.7 yards per reception on three catches for 1.48 fantasy points per touch. Hill also, shockingly, did not record a single air yard as all 14 receiving yards came after the catch.