Chances are your Monday morning coffee tasted all the better or worse depending on how your fantasy football team performed in the Week 1 opener.

There were plenty of impressive performances to go around with a number of quarterbacks — Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott — all starting off their campaigns (and yours) on a strong note. Then again, perhaps it was one running back’s bad day — Ezekiel Elliot, James Robinson, Aaron Jones — which kept you from celebrating.

Here are a handful of our biggest winners, losers and surprises from Week 1 of the fantasy football season. Of note, all information included is based on standard leagues with point scoring according to SportRadar.

Winners

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Murray accounted for five touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — as the Cardinals absolutely dominated the Tennessee Titans. Murray was 21-for-32 passing for 289 yards with 38 percent of those passes leading to first downs. He was a perfect 6-for-6 on throws of 20 yards or more, as well. Murray was the highest scoring quarterback of the week as he recorded 33.56 fantasy points.

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper was the star wideout in a Buccaneers-Cowboys matchup which featured plenty of them. He scored a pair of touchdowns while recording 10.7 yards per touch (13 catches, 139 yards) and 8.69 yards per target (16). SportsRadar scored Cooper the highest receiver having tallied 25.90 points on 2.99 points per touch.

Losers

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

We’re not exactly sure what head coach Urban Meyer was thinking with Robinson, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, who was limited to just five carries. The second-year back, and probably the RB2 option for many, record a brutal 0.68 points per touch and was looked to just 11 times in the contest. He ranked among the bottom running back options having just 5.40 points in standard leagues.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

What in the world was the deal with the Packers? Green Bay was routed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and in doing so had a number of performers worthy of being on our list of losers. Rodgers, though, was who we decided to go with as he recorded merely 1.32 fantasy points. Rodgers threw just one pass of more than 20 yards and compiled merely 133 yards with 53.6 percent of his passes being deemed catchable. He also threw two interceptions.