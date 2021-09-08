Fantasy Football Week 1 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

NESN Logo Sign In

Are you not particularly confident with some of your impending fantasy football decisions as we head into a new season?

Fear not, we’re here to help.

Stress-inducing lineup choices are a weekly occurrence in fantasy, but especially in Week 1, when every player is operating with a squeaky clean slate. We admit there’s some rolling of the dice with our recommendations for this week, but we’re nonetheless pretty confident in these season-opening tips.

STARTS

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts has quite a bit to prove this season, but he should get off to a pretty good start Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season, and their defense isn’t much improved from 2020. The Eagles also provided Hurts with a new home run hitter over the offseason in DeVonta Smith and managed to retain both of their above-average tight ends. Look for Hurts to pop off this weekend.

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of weak defenses, the 49ers face a very favorable matchup Sunday when they host the Lions. Detroit was brutal against the run last season, allowing north of 25 fantasy points per game to backs. Mostert should receive the lion’s share of RB snaps for San Francisco, especially when you consider a rookie is behind him on the depth chart. The Niners also could go run-heavy in Week 1 as they ease quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back into action.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

There’s obviously some risk here given it will be Trevor Lawrence’s regular-season debut. But the Texans are poised to be horrendous against the pass this season, so Shenault should be able to take advantage. It feels worth mentioning Shenault’s game-high for catches in his rookie season was a seven-grab showing against Houston. The 2020 second-round pick also could be freed up a bit with plenty of attention likely being placed on D.J. Chark Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr.

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

The Giants were in the top half of the league in fantasy defenses last season and they were pretty good at defending tight ends. But we believe Fant is bound for a breakout season beginning Sunday in the Meadowlands. Teddy Bridgewater is more of a “game-managing” quarterback who limits mistakes. That type of signal-caller often leans on its tight ends, so Fant very well could open the campaign with a bang.