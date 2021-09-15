Fantasy Football Week 2 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

NESN Logo Sign In

The only thing better than earning a Week 1 win after setting your fantasy football lineup correctly is to do the same thing for Week 2.

And now that we have a small sample given the conclusion of the league’s Week 1 slate, we’re able to have a bit more insight into matchups that could work best.

Here are some starts and sits entering Week 2:

STARTS

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

We were on board with handcuffing Stafford to your bench until we saw how he would translate to Sean McVay’s offense. Well we saw, and it was spectacular. Stafford threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears and, more importantly, looked incredibly comfortable behind center while eclipsing his projected point total. He’ll go against an Indianapolis Colts defense that allowed four touchdowns to Russell Wilson in Week 1.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

We included Mitchell in our players to target on the waiver wire, but have taken it another step further. The 49ers running back went off for 104 yards and a touchdown during Week 1, and is expected to take over the starting duties with Raheem Mostert suffering a season-ending injury. Mitchell now will go against a Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 2 which allowed 4.8 yards per carry against a much less attractive Atlanta Falcons offense in the season opener.

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper always seems to have fantasy managers either in love with him or strongly against him, but after his Week 1 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably should be in must-start territory. Cooper’s targets — which were 16 in Week 1 — probably jump up a bit as the Cowboys will be without fellow wideout Michael Gallup due to injury.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronkowski turned back the clock yet again with a pair of touchdowns from Tom Brady in Week 1. Unless you’re in a position with one of the top tight ends — Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, etc. — and Gronkowski providing depth, he’s worthy of a starting spot with the Bucs set to face the Falcons. Atlanta allowed 76 yards on six catches and one touchdown to tight ends in Week 1.