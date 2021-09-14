Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

NESN Logo Sign In

The only thing more commonplace than overreacting to your favorite team’s Week 1 performance is overacting to your fantasy football team’s Week 1.

Only put up 60 points in the opener? Time to blow it up. Every position thrived and you walloped the competition? Championship, here you come.

The truth of the matter is it is too early to get a real sense of how good (or bad) your team is so far. But what you can do is retool as necessary, and try to use Week 1 performances as a way to get in on the ground floor with some players and snag them on the wire now in hopes that their showing in the opener wasn’t an aberration.

So, here are the players you’ll want to eye this week on the wire (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (44 percent owned)

Winston, since winning the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback job, has had bounce-back year written all over him, and he got that campaign off to a smashing start.

He avoided the interceptions that have felled his career thus far, throwing a whopping five touchdowns over 148 yards passing. You’d probably like to see more passing yards, especially if he only runs the ball sparingly, but Sean Payton clearly trusts Winston to air it out. If nothing else, he could be a good backup option.

Other quarterbacks to target: Jared Goff (DET), Mac Jones (NE), Teddy Bridgewater (DEN)