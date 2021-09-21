Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

NESN Logo Sign In

Quality options remain on the Week 3 fantasy football waiver wire, but it’s time to start acting fast.

With injuries and ineffectiveness already piling up around the league, the wire is slowly beginning to dry up. And with each passing week, there will be fewer and fewer choices.

So, here are the players you’ll want to eye this week on the wire (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (27 percent owned)

People love ripping on Derek Carr, but his numbers — at least for fantasy purposes — are always nice. And with a run of quarterbacks getting hurt this week, you’d be well-advised to scoop Carr up, even as your backup.

The 30-year-old has thrown a pair of touchdowns each of the first two weeks, with only one pick. His yardage numbers are absurd, too, passing for 435 yards in Week 1 and 382 in Week 2. Not many guys kicking around on the wire can offer that.

Other quarterbacks to target: Daniel Jones (NYG), Jared Goff (DET), Teddy Bridgewater (DEN)

Running back: Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (54 percent owned)

Indeed, Ezekiel Elliott is the guy in Dallas, but that being said, Pollard still gets a healthy workload. In Week 2, Pollard got 13 carries, which resulted in 109 yards on the ground with a touchdown. He also has reeled in all seven of his targets in the air this season.