Fantasy Football Week 4 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

Just because a player boasts a high positional fantasy football rankings doesn’t mean they’re a must-start on a week-to-week basis.
On the flip side, a player whose name flies under the radar shouldn’t be completely disregarded when you’re putting together your lineup.
Matchups very much should be taken into consideration, and they were a leading factor in our Week 4 starts and sits recommendations.
STARTS
Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team
Heinicke has done a fine job filling in for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 28-year-old threw for multiple touchdowns in both of his starts this season to date and added a rushing score, as well, last weekend against the Buffalo Bills. Heinicke should be able to pad stats Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the third-most fantasy quarterbacks points per game.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
There obviously is some risk here given the fact that Hines shares backfield duties with Jonathan Taylor. But the Colts seem to make sure they get the ball in the dual-threat back’s hands week in and week out. Hines caught five-plus passes in two of Indy’s first three games and has sprinkled in some carries. Frank Reich and Co. could try to get Hines more involved in Week 4 against a Miami Dolphins unit that has struggled mightily defending running backs thus far.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
Meyers doesn’t come with much flash, but he’s undoubtedly the Patriots’ most sure-handed pass-catcher. Mac Jones could lean on the third-year wideout Sunday night, as New England probably will need to employ more of a pass-happy offense if it wants to keep pace with Tampa Bay. Not to mention, the Bucs have allowed more fantasy points to WRs than any other team this season. Meyers potentially could benefit from empty catches and yardage if Tom Brady and Co. open up the floodgates, too.
SITS
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
The Giants are one of five winless teams, but Jones remains a top-10 fantasy quarterback. He racked up multiple touchdowns in New York’s first two games before a quiet outing against the Falcons last Sunday. Expect another lackluster showing this week against the Saints, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to signal-callers. New Orleans also has been a ball-hawking bunch, averaging two interceptions per game.
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Football fans might have thought that was Dalvin Cook out there running for Minnesota against the Seattle Seahawks. Mattison shined in place of the Viking stat running back, galloping for 112 yards on 26 carries while adding six grabs for 59 yards. Cook might return this weekend, but even if he doesn’t or isn’t close to 100%, Vikes backs likely will have a very tough time against a nasty Cleveland Browns front seven.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Cooks has been a stats machine when healthy throughout his career despite the constant turnover. This hasn’t changed in Houston, where he’s amassed 23 catches for 322 yards through three games. Rookie Davis Mills likely will be hard-pressed to light it up with Cooks in Buffalo, however. The Bills have yet to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for over 215 yards. Cooks could find a handful of garbage points in this matchup, but there’s too much risk.