It’s officially football season in Foxboro, Mass. The New England Patriots will open their 2021 campaign Sunday with a late-afternoon matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

This being their first meaningful game since Jan. 3, the Patriots enter with some significant questions on both sides of the ball. Here are five of the most pressing:

1. How will Mac Jones fare?

“Mac has a lot of strengths,” head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday, “but we’re looking at a whole different level than what he was at.” That’s important to remember as Jones begins his NFL career. On top of the obvious jump in competition from college to the pros, the rookie quarterback also played mostly with and against backups during the preseason. And he’ll face a tough opening challenge against a Brian Flores-coached Dolphins defense that loves to get after quarterbacks with Cover Zero blitzes. Jones has passed every test thus far, though, and has garnered rave reviews from some of his most experienced teammates.

2. What will the two-tight end offense look like?

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are expected to be focal points of the Patriots’ offense, but they didn’t play a single snap together during the preseason. Henry missed all three tuneup games with a shoulder injury, and Smith sat out one with a tweaked ankle and played just 20 total snaps across the two others. We know the Patriots will utilize far two-tight end sets than they did last season, when they ranked last in the NFL in 12 personnel usage, but it’s still unclear exactly how that package will look.

3. What’s the running back rotation?

Damien Harris is the clear No. 1 early-down option in New England’s well-stocked backfield. But how much run will rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year pro J.J. Taylor get? Both looked fantastic during the preseason, albeit against second- and third-stringers. James White also will be looking to rebound after an uncharacteristically unproductive 2020 campaign. With a deep running back stable and one of the NFL’s top offensive lines, expect the Patriots to remain a run-heavy team. The Dolphins ranked 22nd in Football Outsiders’ run defense DVOA last season.

4. Are the front-seven problems solved?

Between new arrival Matt Judon, returnees Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower, an ascendant Josh Uche and a healthy Chase Winovich, the Patriots are swimming in quality pass rushers after struggling to disrupt opposing QBs for much of last season. Against a suspect Dolphins O-line that might be without its starting left tackle (Austin Jackson is questionable after spending most of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list), this group could make life difficult for Tua Tagovailoa. The Patriots also brought in ex-Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux, among other additions, to help fortify what was arguably the league’s worst run defense in 2020. That unit will look to make a statement against a Miami team that shredded New England for 250 rushing yards last December.

5. Can the secondary survive without Stephon Gilmore?

Gilmore is out for at least the first six games, and it’s currently unclear who will fill his outside cornerback spot opposite J.C. Jackson. Newcomer Jalen Mills was the top option there throughout the summer, but he sat out Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday. If Mills can’t go, it’d likely be either underwhelming 2019 second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams or rookie Shaun Wade, who arrived via trade less than three weeks ago. Wade is an high-ceiling prospect — safety Adrian Phillips said his talent was “immediately” apparent — but he lacks both NFL experience and time in the Patriots’ system. Regardless, any of those three options is a significant downgrade from Gilmore, the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. The Dolphins won’t have suspended receiver Will Fuller for this game, but they do boast a talented collection of pass-catchers: DeVante Parker, first-round rookie Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and tight end Mike Gesicki.