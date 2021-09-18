Five Big Questions Facing Patriots In Week 2 Matchup With Jets

1. Can Mac Jones build on his promising debut?

Jones was the clear star of last week’s season-opening loss to Miami, completing 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. He seemed to temporarily lose his mind on his very first dropback but was excellent thereafter. Poise under pressure? Check. Third-down execution? Check. Pre-snap smarts? Check.

Now, we’ll see if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels ups the aggressiveness in Jones’ second NFL start. The rookie quarterback mostly relied on short completions against Miami but impressed on his few opportunities to attack downfield. The Jets have a group of inexperienced cornerbacks — all drafted in the fifth round or later within the last two years — that McDaniels and Jones could look to exploit.

2. Who starts at right tackle?

Trent Brown returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a calf injury — a positive sign for an important offensive player. The Patriots only had Brown for seven snaps in the opener, and his absence surely contributed to their subpar showing in pass protection.

Brown officially is listed as questionable for Sunday. If he can’t go? We’ll most likely see Yasir Durant, who repped with the first team early in Thursday’s practice. Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste and Mike Onwenu would be the other options, but the Patriots seem reluctant to move Onwenu out of his left guard spot.

Regardless of who starts, the Patriots will need to do a better job of protecting Jones than they did in Week 1. Jones was sacked just once but took nearly a dozen hits from Dolphins defenders.

3. What does the running back rotation look like?

A productive game by Damien Harris last week (100 yards on 23 carries) ended with a comeback-killing fumble. His understudy, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, also lost a fumble, struggled in pass protection and was benched after just five snaps. James White, meanwhile, showed signs of resurgence with six catches and a solid showing as a pass-blocker.

How the Patriots divvy up their running back reps will be a notable storyline this Sunday. Harris isn’t likely to lose his spot as New England’s lead back, but the team could reduce his workload — he ranked third in the NFL in carries and fifth in touches in Week 1 — after he appeared fatigued shortly before his fumble. Will Stevenson be exiled to the inactive list after his miserable debut? Will J.J. Taylor, a healthy scratch last week, draw back into the lineup? We could see some moving parts in this backfield.

4. Will we see more from the tight ends?

It was a relatively quiet opening act for Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who combined for eight catches for 73 yards against Miami. Not awful numbers, but not quite what Patriots fans were expecting after the team signed each to a $12.5 million-per-year contract. Henry wasn’t even targeted until the second half.