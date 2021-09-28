Former NFL Player Shares Expectation For Tom Brady Against Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Spears expects to see a man on a mission Sunday night when Tom Brady returns to the place he called home for two decades.

Week 4 will mark a pair of firsts for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Brady, of course, never has squared off with the Patriots, nor has he ever taken the field at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player.

Brady likely would be highly motivated this weekend regardless of who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing. That’s just how the seven-time Super Bowl champion operates, especially coming off a loss. But Spears believes Brady will take it to a new level when he returns to Foxboro.

“…Listen, man. Y’all know what this is about to be,” Spears said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” We’ve seen Tom Brady in revenge factors. We’ve seen Tom Brady come back in these types of situations and we know what type of competitor he is. Bill (Belichick) is a competitor, too. The problem that Bill has is he can’t play the damn game. Tom Brady’s gonna be out there and he’s gonna be flinging that thing around and it’s going to be fireworks going off.

“…I’m looking forward to this because I want to confirm what I believe about Tom Brady, and what I believe about Tom Brady is that he wants to go to New England and hang 50 on that team because of his relationship with Bill Belichick. I think he’s petty, I think the competitive nature in him and we’ve heard Michael Jordan talk about this: These guys are made this way. They find these situations to drive the needle into you and I think that’s what he’s going to do.”

Brady’s approach for the highly anticipated primetime tilt supports Spears’ expectation. The Bucs QB on Monday made it abundantly clear he won’t do even the slightest bit of reminiscing upon returning to his old stomping grounds.