Four Things Patriots Must Do To Upset Tom Brady, Buccaneers In Week 4

1. Get Trent Brown back

The offensive line has been arguably the Patriots’ most disappointing unit thus far. And while its struggles can’t be pinned on any single player or position — and rookie quarterback Mac Jones deserves partial blame on some of the hits he’s taken — New England has had its preferred starting five on the field for exactly one series this season. Brown, the team’s starting right tackle, hasn’t played since the opening drive of Week 1, and replacements Justin Herron and Yasir Durant have been inconsistent at best.

Jones has shown an ability to make plays when he’s not immediately overwhelmed by pass rushers. If the Patriots can reinsert Brown against a Bucs front seven that has been less ferocious than expected through three games (32nd in sack rate), that should unlock more offensive success.

Having left tackle Isaiah Wynn active and effective is an important part of this, too. He’s underperformed so far this season and popped up on the injury report Wednesday as one of seven players limited in the team’s first practice of Week 4. If the Patriots are forced to play a backup at either tackle spot, defending this Bucs front will be a tough ask.

Defenders have hit Jones nine and 11 times in the Patriots’ two losses, and many of their offensive issues have stemmed from this lack of protection.

2. Attack Tampa Bay’s depleted secondary

There’s a reason the Bucs felt the need to sign 33-year-old Richard Sherman this week. Their secondary is in rough shape, especially at the cornerback position. Starter Sean Murphy-Bunting is on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow, and his replacement, Jamel Dean, left last week’s game with a knee injury and might not play Sunday.

Sherman said it would be “foolish” to expect him to suit up just says after signing, so the Patriots could see a lot of Dee Delaney — usually a special teamer — opposite starter Carlton Davis, with Ross Cockrell manning the slot. The Patriots don’t have the firepower that previous Bucs opponents like the Rams and Dallas Cowboys boast, but they could find favorable matchups there for Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, assuming the O-line can keep Jones upright.

Meyers and Bourne both produced in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, finishing with 94 and 96 receiving yards, respectively. Agholor has been quiet since his strong Week 1 debut, managing just five catches on 11 targets for 38 yards over the last two games.

3. Finish in the red zone

You can’t beat Brady and this Bucs offense (tied for first in the NFL in points scored) by kicking field goals, and that’s what the Patriots have done far too frequently this season. Nick Folk is tied for the NFL lead in field goals attempted and converted (9-for-9), and those have accounted for exactly half of the Patriots’ 54 total points.