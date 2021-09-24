Friday Night Fenway: Who Is Your Favorite Red Sox Player Of All-Time?

NESN Logo Sign In

Who is your favorite Boston Red Sox player of all-time?

Whether your Red Sox fandom began recently with players such as David Ortiz and Xander Bogaerts, or maybe even started with greats like Ted Williams or Carl Yastrzemski there have always been some great Boston athletes.

NESN’s Sam Panayotovich stopped by Sissy K’s in Boston prior to the squad’s series-opener with the New York Yankees to ask Red Sox fans this very question.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.