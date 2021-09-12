Get Fired Up For 2021 Patriots Season Opener With This Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The day you have been waiting for finally has arrived, Patriots fans.

New England is set to open its 2021 regular season Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. There’s plenty of intrigue surrounding this divisional showdown, which will see the debut of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

The Foxboro Faithful probably is already plenty fired up for this Week 1 tilt between AFC East foes. But if they’re looking for a little extra juice, this hype video shared to the Patriots’ social media channels should do the trick.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Patriots clash is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.