Giants-Washington Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Thursday Night Football’

The nation’s capital will be the site of the first NFL Week 2 contest.

The New York Giants and the Washington Football Team will battle under the bright lights of “Thursday Night Football.” Both NFC East teams are in search of their first win on the 2021 campaign.

Washington narrowly fell to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, while New York was taken down by the Denver Broncos with relative ease.

Injuries to key players could play a major factor in this divisional showdown. Taylor Heincke will start at quarterback for Washington in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s currently on injured reserve due to a hip issue. The Giants, meanwhile, clearly and understandably are taking it slow with all-world running back Saquon Barkley as he works his way back from an ACL tear and the ensuing rehab. New York quarterback Daniel Jones also won’t have top tight end Evan Engram at his disposal for the second consecutive game.

Here is our betting preview for the second “Thursday Night Football” tilt of the season. The line, point total and all props are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Giants at (-3) Washington Football Team

Total: 41

BETTING TRENDS

In addition to straight-up Week 1 defeats, the Giants and WFT also fell against the spread in their respective openers. Washington was a 2-point home favorite in its 20-16 loss to Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The Giants were given three points in the Meadowlands, but they still didn’t come close to covering in their 27-13 loss to the Broncos.