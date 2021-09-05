Hansel Robles ‘Should Be OK’ After Taking Line Drive Off Foot Vs. Indians

NESN Logo Sign In

The last thing the Boston Red Sox need is another player to miss multiple games with an injury. Luckily, that doesn’t appear like it will be the case with relief pitcher Hansel Robles.

Robles limped off the field and into the clubhouse after taking a line drive to the foot in the top of the sixth inning in Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. He was able to field the ball and get it over to Bobby Dalbec at first base for the inning-ending out, but it looked a little dicey in the moment.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the 4-3 win that things looked positive for Robles.

“Robles should be OK, but he got hit hard,” he said.

Robles exited with just the one batter on his line, having come in to finish the frame for Austin Davis.